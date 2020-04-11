Media responsibility

I want to draw your attention towards the increasing obscenity in media. We do admit that there are some pros and cons of media but the ratio of negative aspect is far more than positive aspect. The situation has reached to such a point that we have not been able to watch drama with family… And what to say about commercials…. what should be hidden is conspicuously aired through these commercials… Dramas categorically spread smoking and swapping wives. Extra marital affair and relations are being promoted and appropriate at its peak and there is no content or channel for children. And Television can be seen as making people shallow, because that’s what the majority of the content is. Many programs do not go into detail about issues, or they actively present them in a way that is biased. It has also been said that too much television can ruin relationships. This happens when someone is spending too much time watching the TV, and not enough time with the ones that they love.

Many of them being for snack foods and alcohol. The motive is to get consumers to buy. So the relevant institutes are requested to take some measures against this media venture. …

Muskan Ali

Karachi