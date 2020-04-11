Asymptomatic people to be tested as corona tally reaches 5,000

–Minister says decision on extension of lockdown to be taken on Monday

–11 Karachi UCs sealed after spike in corona positive cases

ISLAMABAD: The government is planning to test asymptomatic coronavirus patients amid the lockdown, likely to be extended on Monday, in a bid to contain the pandemic in the wake of a pandemic that is expected to rattle the Pakistani healthcare system in the next few weeks.

The total number of COVID-19 infections was reaching 5,000 with Punjab and Sindh accounting for most cases in the country. In a bid to toughen measures to contain the virus spread, both provinces are sealing off localities with high number of infections. In a most recent order, the Karachi DC ordered the closure of 11 union councils in Karachi East district.

As of Saturday 9pm, the number of cases was 4,974, with 80 deaths reported since the outbreak. Punjab has reported 2,410 and Sindh 1,318 cases so far. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have reported 656 and 228 cases, respectively. Islamabad, Azad Kashmir have 113 and 34 cases each, with Gilgit-Baltistan detecting 215 cases so far.

In a presser alongside Prime Minister’s Adviser on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said Pakistan now had the capacity to conduct at least 100,000 tests in 26 laboratories situated across the country, adding that the government may begin testing asymptomatic individuals moving forward.

“We’ve only been testing visibly symptomatic patients thus far. It is possible that we will start testing asymptomatic people going forward provided they came in contact with those who have already tested positive,” Umar said.

He further revealed that the government had procured and distributed 14 new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test machines among the provinces. “Yesterday we received material for 100,000 test kits, 50,000 of these will be given to Sindh while 25,000 to Balochistan.”

Citing South Korea’s mass testing and contact tracing as an example of a successful strategy against the coronavirus, Asad said that Pakistan also needed to conduct mass testing and contact tracing of those tested positive to curb the spread of the virus.

He said a future course of action on the country’s fight against the pandemic, including the curbs on movement and businesses, will be determined after the National Coordination Committee (NCC) session on Monday.

He added that the cabinet will be meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan before that on Sunday to seek his counsel regarding the country’s measures against the virus.

“We will present our recommendations to the prime minister on measures such as quarantining, contact tracing and mass testing tomorrow and seek his point of view on these matters,” Umar said.

“Additionally, NCC will conduct its session on Monday and we expect chief ministers of all four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to be present there. My hope is that we can constitute a unified national plan going forward,” Umar added, reminding the nation that a full team at the National Command and Operation Centre was working in close coordination with the provinces at all times.

Though the revenue had fallen by about one-third from the economic impact of the virus, remittances continued to pour in, he added.

Speaking to reporters, Mirza warned against any relaxation in lockdown and said easing restrictions right now would be a grave mistake as the fight against corona was not over yet.

“Some people look at our numbers and think we haven’t had as many cases and deaths as other countries. This sort of thinking is a serious mistake,” Mirza said, cautioning that new cases and deaths will soar if restrictions were relaxed.

“In fact we should consider adding to our existing restrictions, if we can,” advised Mirza.

Mirza also revealed that Serena Hotels and Habib Bank Ltd (HBL) are starting a new programme titled ‘Jazba-e-Khidmat’.

As part of it, Serena Hotels around the country have partnered up with HBL to provide food to medical professionals working on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.