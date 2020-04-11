Female SHO injured in Karachi mob attack while enforcing lockdown

KARACHI: A female station house officer (SHO) sustained injuries in Peerabad area of Karachi on Friday after a mob violating the provincial government’s lockdown orders attacked the police personnel.

The female police officer reached the Peerabad area in Orangi Town after she received information regarding violation of ban imposed on congregational Friday prayers.

The mob hurled stones at the police, injuring the Peerabad police station SHO Sharafat Khan.

The judicial magistrate took notice of the incident and directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) and west deputy inspector general (DIG) to submit a detailed report into the matter.

The court remarked that the female officer was enforcing the provincial government’s orders and directed to take stern action against the violators and attackers.

Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior Affairs Chairman Rehman Malik also telephoned Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mehar and ordered strict action against the attackers.