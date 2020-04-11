‘Exemplary Dr Ahmed didn’t even need mask for robbery,’ Punjab govt tells off YD

LAHORE – Reminding the local medical staff once again that its demands amidst the outbreak of Covid-19 have been beyond unreasonable, the Punjab government has once again told off the Young Doctors Association (YDA) for its strike last month.

While the strike was called off and the young doctors got back to work amidst the fast-growing number of coronavirus patients across the province, officials of the Punjab government have highlighted recent examples to remind the YDA how their demands were way off, so that they don’t resort to them once again.

“While you were whining, some of our doctors were demonstrating exemplary world-class medicinal skills not just in the country, but around the world. Now world famous Dr Ahmed was engaged in a case that has made ripples around the world,” Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

“The young doctors must feel ashamed for their demands. Did you see how Dr Ahmed conducted his job professionally? I mean he didn’t even need a mask for a robbery,” she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid further emphasised that the YDA and doctors around the country should learn from Dr Ahmed’s example.

“Dr Ahmed has demonstrated how to masterfully multitask. He was actively participating in a robbery, while at the same time performing a surgery,” she said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced that following Dr Ahmed’s lead Punjab will become the first province to offer all healthcare services through video calls.