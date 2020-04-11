Ex-food secretary demands judicial body to probe wheat crisis

LAHORE: Former food secretary Naseem Sadiq, who has been demoted to officer on special duty (OSD) over his alleged involvement in the wheat and flour scam, demanded on Friday that a judicial commission be appointed to look into the matter.

In a letter to the provincial chief secretary, he denied all charges levelled against him in an inquiry commission’s report on the crisis. He accused the probe body of being biased against him and claimed that efforts were being made to save flour mafia.

He explained that when he assumed charge as the food secretary, the drive to purchase wheat had already started in the province. He added that there is no link between purchase of wheat and shortage of flour.

“Wheat procurement began before my charge,” he said, adding that there was no link between shortage of flour and wheat procurement because the province never achieved the target of purchasing four million tonnes of wheat.

The former secretary food went to state that despite the low yields, the performance was better and he implemented the cabinet’s decision. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was being misled on the crisis.

He also rejected the allegations that he fed the mills saying that the decision to feed the mills was also taken before his official charge, saying that there was documented evidence on it.

The ex-secretary alleged he was removed from the post after he launched an inquiry into wheat scandals in the province.