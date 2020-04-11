Cracks in healthcare

I want to draw your attention from your esteemed newspaper about the bad condition of hospitals.

The majority of both public and private hospitals in Karachi seem to be ill-prepared to deal with a potential outbreak of COVID-19, as neither do they have an adequate facility for corona virus test Staffing shortages could hinder care if doctors and nurses become infected. There may not be enough ventilators or bed space for a crush of seriously ill-patients. It is responsibility of the state to provide basic health facilities to its people. In Pakistan, the health sector is so poor that nobody wants to go to the government hospitals except those who can’t afford private medical facility. The health services have never been the priority of any government in Pakistan. The current situation of the government hospitals is becoming worse day by day. The majority of both public and private hospitals in Karachi seem to be ill-prepared to deal with a potential outbreak of COVID-19, as neither do they have an adequate facility for corona virus test, nor they have sufficient number of beds, ventilators, trained doctors, paramedics and personal protective equipment to deal with the pandemic. The government should immediately take necessary steps to improve the overall situation.

Areeba

Karachi