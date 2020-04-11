COVID-19 and animals

In the USA, a tiger was showing the symptoms of coronavirus and tested positive. Not just this, the Malaysian tigers and a lion were ill and the zoo members thought maybe they are suffering from coronavirus. That’s why people have not been allowed to enter the zoo since 16 March. This information shows that animals are also in danger because of this virus. If yes, then it will be more dangerous for humans. Apart from this, our home pets such as dogs or cats can be infected by coronavirus. The virus came from animals to humans and can be transferred easily from human to animals. The continuous meeting of pets can be dangerous for human generation. If someone is a patient of Coronavirus, he or she should not sit near humans nor animals (for his/her own safety). Since, this information and ongoing experiment can be 100 percent correct. Stay home and save lives.

Rahmatullah Shafiq

Kalatuk, Turbat