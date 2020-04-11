Combating Covid-19

Amidst coronavirus’ strong hold all over the world,the clouds of fear and anxiety hover over heads.No doubt,we are experiencing darkest days of our life.World is experiencing large-scale coronavirus infections.However,world has seen a sudden upsurge in death toll.In addition,Europe seems to be the most hardest hit continent that registered more than 70,000 fatalities as of 11th of April.Now USA appears to be the mere country that has highest death toll globally which stands at 18,870.Considering the current grim situation,many people lost hope and continue to lose hope.They think that this is the end of their life.To be frank,it is the time to combat the invisible enemy (Covid-19).It is the time not to fear but to stand firmly.Bad times never last and this time of trial shall pass too.We,the Muslim Ummah,must gather ample courage to combat the Covid-19 with firm faith in Almighty Allah and responsibly acting upon confinement measures and instructions given by government.It is,thus,imperative for Muslim Ummah to pin high hopes on Almighty Allah but by adopting preventive measures,we can save a lot of precious human lives.

Qasim Jan

Turbat