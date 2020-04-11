China to provide Rs2bn for smart university project: report

BEIJING: China will provide over Rs2 billion to Pakistan for completion of a smart university transformation project, it emerged on Saturday.

According to APP, The project, which is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will help accelerate Pakistan’s economic and social development.

The first phase of the pilot program includes 50 public universities, the publication said.

According to the Higher Education Commission, the project, which was approved in 2015, is aimed at equipping universities with “blanket wifi coverage”. Started in 2016, the project is expected to be completed by 2024, per commission estimate.

The project aims to create an attractive academic environment by introducing advanced digital technologies in universities. The project will also focus on developing distance learning in addition to promoting cultural progress, thus expanding the influence and coverage of higher education.

According to the agreement signed by two countries, the project will cover a total of 124 public universities. For the purpose, some 400 smart classrooms will be prepared, including 200 in the first phase of the pilot.