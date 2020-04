FAISALABAD: A seven-year-old boy was killed after being raped in Faisalabad.

According to the police, the incident took place in the limits of Dijkot police station, where the seven-year-old Faizan was strangulated to death after being raped.

His body was thrown outside the village.

As per the police, victim was a resident of the 261 Bhagowali area of Dijkot.

The police shifted the body to the Rural Health Center Dijkot after taking custody of the body where his postmortem was conducted.