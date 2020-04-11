Aid assistance to help economically vulnerable families: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that aid assistance to economically vulnerable families amid Covid-19 outbreak has started.

In a media talk alongside Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, Awan said the government is reaching out to deserving families through the disbursement of Rs12,000 stipend to help them in such a crucial time.

According to Awan, as of Friday, 815,548 families had received the money. She said 27 cash points have been established for the disbursement of the money.

“Do not come to the centre until you have received an SMS,” she said, adding: “Those who were not selected in the first phase, should wait for the second round.”

Awan said that the administration is also evaluating requests for cash assistance. Deserving families, finalized through this process, will be entertained in the third phase, she said.

According to the Ehsaas program, 10 million people belonging to low-income groups will get an Rs12,000 four-month stipend in a lump sum.

‘PAYMENT CAN BE RECEIVED FROM ATM, DESIGNATED CENTRES’: