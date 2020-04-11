86 new cases of COVID-19 surface, one dead: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that during last 24 hours 86 new cases have emerged while one person, despite defeating coronavirus, lost his life due to the complications created by COVID-19 and the deceased was his brother-in-law.

In a video message released from the CM House, the chief minister said that till Friday morning 586 new test were conducted, and out of them 86 turned to be positive. So far 12,209 tests have been conducted and 1,214 cases diagnosed in the province, he added.

CM Murad said that 358 or 30 per cent of the diagnosed patients recovered while 22 persons or 1.8 per cent died. At present 521 patient are in home isolation and 35 are under in isolation centres, he added.

He said that his brother-in-law, Syed Mahdi Shah, was tested positive on March 8 and was hospitalised. “He recovered from coronavirus and his two tests were declared him negative but the coronavirus infection badly affected his lungs and failed his renal system. He defeated coronavirus but succumbed to renal failure, he said and offered a prayer for the departed soul.

The chief minister said that under the notified SOPs, Syed Mahdi Shah was buried. “I have received thousands of condolence messages from the people and most of them I do not know,” he said and thanked all those who have offered him condolences. He urged his friends to pray for the departed soul at their homes.

It may be noted that 278 patients are under treatment in 16 hospitals in different districts of the province. Out of 1,214 cases, 779 or 69 per cent are are of local transmission.

On the instruction of the chief minister 36 isolation centres with 4,396 beds have been established all over Sindh. Apart from it 12 intensive care units with 292 beds have also been established.

The chief minister urged the people to say home and keep social distance from their family members. “I am worried about you and your family,” he told the people.

He advised the people of the province to follow the SOPs and doctors’ advice and in case of ignorance or non-compliance, one could be the carrier of the virus and infect the others, including their family members.

CM Murad said that everyone would have to develop new discipline in their day-to-day life. “The number of cases is on the increase and now every case is local transmission and we have to contain it,” he said.