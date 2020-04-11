6 civilians injured in Indian shelling along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least six persons were injured as a result of unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between Pakistan and India at Jammu and Kashmir, in the past 24 hours, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.

In a series of tweets, the chief military spokesperson announced that Indian troops engaged in heavy firing and shelling on civilian areas including Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot sectors.

“Due to [the] Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians including a [15-year-old] girl sustained serious injuries,” he announced, adding: “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching calibre targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire.”

He said that in the past 24 hours, six citizens including two girls sustained injuries and were shifted to nearby health facilities.

According to Gen Babar, since January this year, the Indian army 708 violations of the ceasefire agreement wherein at least two civilians embraced martyrdom and 42 received wounds.

Earlier on Thursday, the army shot down an intruding Indian quadcopter after it violated Pakistan’s airspace in Sankh district.

According to ISPR, the quadcopter “intruded 600 metres into Pakistan’s territory to conduct surveillance”.

“This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down [the] Indian quadcopter,” the press release had said.