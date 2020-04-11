4 civilians injured in Indian shelling along LoC

by PPI , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

RAWALPINDI: At least four persons were injured as a result of unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between Pakistan and India at Jammu and Kashmir, in the past 24 hours.

Indian troops engaged in heavy firing and shelling on civilian areas including Shardah, Shahkot and Dhadhyal sectors, injuring four including a child.

Pakistani forces gave a befitting reply to the violation of the ceasefire agreement.

On Thursday, the army shot down an intruding Indian quadcopter after it violated Pakistan’s airspace in Sankh district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the quadcopter “intruded 600 metres into Pakistan’s territory to conduct surveillance”.

“This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down [the] Indian quadcopter,” the press release said.