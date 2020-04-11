20pc positive test results in 24 hours, Murad announces as toll soars

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced that 20 percent of coronavirus tests, conducted in his province in the past 24 hours, came out positive, ringing danger bells as Pakistan is striving hard to contain the spread of the pandemic.

In a video released by his office’s Twitter account, Chief Minister Murad disclosed that the number is greater than the world average at the moment. According to him, 919 people are still under treatment in the province.

The chief minister cautioned that there wasn’t “much good news” in the last 24 hours and thus the province needed a stricter lockdown.

National coronavirus tally currently stands at 4,901. These include 2336 cases in Punjab, 1214 in Sindh, 656 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 220 in Balochistan, 215 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 113 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 34 in Azad Kashmir.

While the death toll, according to the national database, stands at 71, some 762 people have so far recovered.

MURAD CONSTITUTES COMMITTEE TO MONITOR USE OF PLASMA AS TREATMENT:

In a related development, Sindh Secretary of Health Zahid Ali Abbasi issues a notification, announcing that Chief Minister Murad has constituted a committee to monitor the use of plasma for passive immunisation in treating positive cases.

The committee, which consists of health officials and experts, will submit a report on the efficacy and availability of plasma treatment for Covid-19 patients.

‘NEXT FEW WEEKS CRITICAL’:

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government asked people to remain extra careful for the next few weeks.

“The next few weeks are going to be critical for us. People are requested to follow the precautionary measures we have put in place,” KP Chief Minister’s Advisor on information Ajmal Wazir said during a media briefing.

According to Wazir, the people of the province have responded well to the government’s call for precautions.

“However, we are facing the problem of accommodating daily wage workers and as per the prime minister’s instructions, we are working to provide them with daily necessities,” he said.

COVID-19 NEEDS TO BE RESPONDED WITH RESILIANCE: JHAGRA

KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra said the epidemic needed to be dealt with resiliance since it was a pandemic.

According to APP, Jhagra said that that unlike other provinces, KP was more vulnerable to the epidemic since the virus spread was unconfined.

“This [the number of cases] is due to the number of expatriates who had returned from various Middle Eastern countries,” he said.

He stressed that the testing capacity has to be increased to 2000 per day to timely identify the positive cases.