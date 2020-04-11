104 new COVID-19 cases detected in Sindh during last 24 hours: Sindh CM

–Deadly virus affecting age group between 21 to 60 years the most, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that 104 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the province during the last 24 hours.

“This is quite a worrisome situation and the solution lies in social distancing and observing the lockdown in true letter and spirit,” he said in his video message released from the CM House.

The chief minister said that by Saturday 8 am, 531 new samples were tested out of which 104 were positive.

“This is 20 per cent of the total tested cases which is the highest average of positive cases in the world,” he said, adding that there are 1,318 positive cases in Sindh now whereas the number of expired patients had reached to 28 so far.

“The death ratio comes to 2.1 per cent,” he further added.

He said that out of 922 patients, 604 were in home isolation and 35 were under treatment in different hospitals.

“However, the good news is that 371 persons had recovered and returned to their home, he said.

Giving statistical details of the positive cases, the chief minister said that of those affected, 64 were between one to 10 years old, 104 were between 11 to 20, 270 were between 21 to 30, 227 were between 31 to 40, 182 were between 41 to 50, 197 were between 51 to 60, 135 were between 61 to 70, 41 were between 71 to 80 and five were between 81 to 90 years old.

“This shows that it had affected the age group between 21 to 60 years most,” he added.

The chief minister said that the growth of cases would ascertain how we would have to lead our lives in the immediate future. “To me, the only solution is a lockdown and now that only a few days are left to the present lockdown, we all have to observe it in true letter and spirit,” he said, added that even in the post-lockdown period, people had to ensure social distancing at their workplaces, homes, and public transport.

The Sindh CM said that the ongoing lockdown being taken lightly was the reason why cases in the city and other districts had started increasing.

“I have ordered to further tighten the lockdown in Malir and other areas where more cases have been diagnosed,” he said, concluding that “we have to take this matter seriously before it is too late”.