Sudden lockdown problem

The sudden shutdown of businesses has upended the lives of millions of migrant laborers in Pakistani cities. More than a dozen migrants have died, and anger is rising. The nature of the health crisis, and its economic fallout makes it necessary for an urgent fiscal response, especially one targeting severely affected sectors and low-income families. Unemployment is on the rise due to this lockdown. People who had to earn a living so in these situations they are facing difficulty. Due to the closure of all business, people are facing poverty, and many problems. People are very upset, so the government should look into this and resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Areeba

Karachi