StarPlus to release coronavirus awareness series ‘Kyunki SARS Bhi Kabhi Flu Thi’

MUMBAI – StarPlus has confirmed that it will be broadcasting a new original series ‘Kyunki SARS bhi kabhi Flu thi’. According to reports, the Hindi language series will be aired across South Asia, with Pakistan also expected to lift its ban on Indian TV for this particular show, given that it aims to inform the region about Covid-19.

Sources further reveal that both StarPlus and Hum TV will jointly broadcast the ten-part series, which will air from Monday April 13, at 20:30 (Pakistan Standard Time).

In the 30-minute episodes, the series will collectively address misconceptions regarding coronavirus, especially targeting those downplaying it as ‘mere flu’, something that was once done to SARS as well.

The story revolves around a wealthy coronavirus family and its trials and tribulations. The in-laws in the family track all the happenings and strictly control other family members, creating much trouble for their wise and kind-hearted mother-in-law, the matriarch of the virus family.

The storyline narrates events 20 years apart, underlining how errors in judgements can have long-lasting impacts.

“The bottom line of the series is that in-laws will always be in-laws and that coronavirus isn’t just flu,” said Ekta Kapoor, the creator of ‘Kyunki SARS Bhi Kabhi Flu Thi’.