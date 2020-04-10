Sindh CM’s brother-in-law dies of coronavirus

KARACHI: Syed Mehdi Shah, a senior bureaucrat and also the brother in law of Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a local hospital here on Thursday night.

The deceased with a history of visiting Iran, on his return some three weeks ago had to be immediately hospitalized due to his health condition, when necessary investigations established him to be inflicted with the viral infection.

He was on a ventilator for quite some and finally succumbed to the infection.