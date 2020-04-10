PM forms committee for repatriation of Pakistanis stranded abroad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to ensure an organised and careful repatriation Pakistanis stranded in other countries.

The committee comprises Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division (SAPM) Moeed Yusuf, representatives of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Health (NIH).

In a statement, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that overseas Pakistanis have always significantly contributed to the national economy and the government will not leave them alone in this difficult hour.

He said the government is fully aware of the problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis, including those stranded in different countries. So far, 1,600 Pakistanis have been brought back while 36,000 to 40,000 are waiting for their turn to return.

He said that Pakistani consulates abroad are extending every possible assistance to the stranded nationals, adding that all resources are being used to provide them with accommodation, food and meet their other needs.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday increased its relief flights bringing in and taking out passengers to and from the world.

The spokesperson for the national aircraft carrier said that a PIA aircraft will bring in Pakistanis stranded in Denmark back home on April 10.

Another flight due for April 11 will bring back 175 Pakistanis from Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, while it will also take Malaysian and Singaporean embassy staff and passengers along.

On April 12, a special flight will take Japanese passengers along with essential and medical supplies to Tokyo, Japan.

Pakistanis stranded in Thailand will also be brought back on April 13.