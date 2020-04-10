One dead, multiple injured as ruckus mars Ehsaas project

ISLAMABAD: As the federal government’s Ehsaas initiative to distribute the money among the needy continued in the absence of any strict safety measures, scenes of chaos were witnessed in different parts of the country, leading to a loss of one life and injuries to over a dozen people.

Due to the said mismanagement, a woman was killed and 20 injured as a result of ruckus during the distribution of money in Multan’s Qasimpur Colony. At least three women were reportedly injured in Rajanpur and chaos was also reported in Matiari, said a report.

In Sukkur, some women reached the designated place early and when they found the gate was locked, they climbed it to enter the premises.

The police also rounded up people charging money from recipients: two men were arrested in Tando Allahyar for taking Rs500 service fee from the people, and five in Umerkot.

In Larkana, women recipients complained that those working at the cash counters were working in collusion with the ‘agent mafia’. “They took Rs1,000 from us, we want our full amount,” the woman said outside the Government Boys Primary School.

Everything went smoothly at a degree college in North Nazimabad. The recipients stood in queues keeping the required distance and they were given hand sanitisers to clean their hands before going for collection of the money. On Thursday, at least 1,5000 people collected cash from the said spot.

Hundreds of women had gathered at MA Jinnah School to collect money distributed by the government to lower-income groups across the country.

More than 12 million families will be given Rs12,000 under the programme and for the purpose, the government formed 17 cash counters in different cities. Dr Sania Nishtar, the special assistant to PM on poverty alleviation and social safety, said that on Friday funds were distributed among 25,000 people in one and a half hour.

She has stressed that transparency is the most important thing and wants te funds to be distributed among the deserving people.

The only way to register for the programme is to send your CNIC to 8171 and then you will be told about your eligibility status. Only those people who receive an SMS telling me of the date to collect funds should leave their houses and visit the nearest cash counter.