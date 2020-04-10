Money Heist Season 5 to include new invincible character Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

MADRID/KARACHI – The popular Spanish series Money Heist or La Casa de Papel has announced its plans for Season 5 to be released on Netflix. After overwhelming ratings and popularity in the aftermath of the Season 4 being released last week, the crime thriller is all set to expand itself with the introduction of new characters.

Where the show’s characters individually garner a lot of global popularity, producer Alex Pina has revealed that Season 5 would include a new robber, unlike any other seen on the show – or on any other show.

“We are introducing a new character in our team of robbers, who we think will become more popular than any other character on the show so far. He will be called Garhi Khuda Bakhsh,” Alex Pina revealed in an exclusive interview with The Dependent.

With Money Heist deploying city names for its team of robbers, the latest character is named after a village in Ratodero Taluka near Naudero, in Larkana District of Pakistan’s Sindh province.

“Spoiler alert, sort of, but Garhi Khuda Bakhsh is invincible. You just cannot kill him. Even when you do, he is still alive. He is always alive,” said Pina.

“Also, another intriguing aspect about his character is that he has a lot of money. Unimaginable amounts of money. But he still wants to rob,” he added.

The Money Heist producer further said that Garhi Khuda Bakhsh will bring a whole new skillset of robbery and theft to the team.

“The skills he will bring to the table include unparalleled laundering expertise, coupled with new techniques. Also Garhi Khuda Bakhsh will be unpredictable. Will say one thing but do the other – often completely contradicting his own ideals,” Pina revealed.

“And, of course, he is immortal.”