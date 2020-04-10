Journalist Aziz Memon offered resistance at time of murder, says autopsy

SUKKUR: A meeting of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the murder of journalist Aziz Memon is summoned after the post-mortem report of the victim hinted that the journalist didn’t go down without a fight.

The post-mortem report issued by forensic experts found traces of particles of more than one person other than that of the victim under his nails. The report said that it shows that the journalist offered resistance before being murdered.

The brother of the victim, Hafeez Memon while commenting on the report said that it proves that he was killed.

The JIT meeting was being summoned at the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad, where the members would decide to pursue the case as per the findings of the post-mortem report.

The JIT also summoned former SHO of Mehrabpur area and others in the light of the video statement released by the journalist before his murder. The JIT has also summoned the victim’s brother.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 12, a local court ordered to exhume the body of the journalist, Aziz Memon, after approving the plea of a JIT that is probing to ascertain reasons for his death.

The investigation team said they found many flaws in the previous post mortem report which stated the cause of death suffocation but it did not mention the details of Memon’s murder.

Memon, who worked for the privately-owned Sindhi TV channel KTN News and the Sindhi-language Daily Kawish newspaper, was found strangled to death in an irrigation ditch yesterday near the town of Mehrabpur in Naushahro Feroze earlier this year.