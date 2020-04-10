Hajj controversy

With the Corona outbreak, this news is in the air that the government of KSA is mulling over cancellation of Hajj Pilgrimage.

Many people are taking it as a sign of the day of resurrection and getting more panicked & stressed. One of my close family members fainted because of this news. With covid-19 pandemic , this news is mentally torturing the poor and vulnerable; they’re having fear that Qayyamah is near and we are no more able to perform Hajj and we have no way to ask Allah for forgiveness. I argue to all the people who are spreading this rumour, Please don’t spread fake news because it’s not confirmed yet. Saudi Government hasn’t announced it officially, they’re just thinking upon this matter and their comments have been widely interpreted as clearing the ground for a cancellation of this year’s event.

Zara Adalat Raja

Islamabad