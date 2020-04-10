Govt will fully equip doctors to defeat COVID-19, assures OPM

–PM visits medical complex in KP, says centre will take care of provinces in fight against coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the potential hike in coronavirus cases in the country will put pressure on the healthcare system of Pakistan as he assured the doctors and paramedic staff of complete support in the fight against the pandemic.

Talking to the medics during his visit to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, the prime minister assured to provide protective equipment to the medics to fight the coronavirus challenge.

“Whole nation and the federal government fully stand with our doctors, paramedics in the fight against coronavirus. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will bring more medical equipment from China and other countries,” he added.

PM said there is a worldwide shortage of ventilators as markets across the world are closed due to lockdown. He said more ventilators will arrive in Pakistan in the coming days.

Furthermore, the PM said that the federal government was providing all-out assistance to the provinces to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister assured that the federal government’s support to all provinces would continue and directed KP governor, chief minister, and concerned ministers to visit the affected areas to ensure the availability of facilities to people at their doorsteps.

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz informed the PM that the provincial government had enforced the corona emergency on February 3. The KP governor, CM, health minister, and other relevant authorities were monitoring the whole situation on a daily basis.

As many as 275 quarantine centers have been established with the accommodation capacity of 18,000 persons in the province, the secretary said, adding that the KP CM announced Rs32 billion relief package in the wake of the pandemic.

The PM was further told that 583 ventilators were available in KP and numbers were being increased. Some 638 regular and 1299 contractual doctors have been recruited in the province.

In addition to it, 9000 retired doctors, nurses, and paramedics have voluntarily registered and can be called if required. Similarly, 400 rapid response teams have been constituted to deal with the coronavirus situation.

The capacity of coronavirus testing was being increased and district administration has been empowered to facilitate people.

The PM appreciated the measures of the KP government and said that in the present situation, the government was concentrating to prevent coronavirus along with providing relief to the poor segments of the society.