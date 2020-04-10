‘Govt must increase testing capacity to 100,000 per day’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Science and Technology Task Force Chairman Dr Attaur Rehman on Friday asked the incumbent government to increase the coronavirus testing capacity to 100,000 per day.

Talking to a private news channel, he said some nine mutations were being observed in the virus that had entered into this region from outside and infected a large number of people.

In Pakistan, he said the intensity of the coronavirus was not as much higher as in the European countries. The fatality rate in this country is much less than the ratio being reported in America, Italy, Spain, and France, he added.

The chairman said a laboratory would be operational soon in Karachi university for testing the virus, adding that the experts from Germany and China were supporting the project.

To a question, he said the testing capacity in Indus hospital Karachi had been increased to 2500 per day from 800 after the provision of Poly Chain Reaction (PCR) machines. He said the government must be able to enhance the ratio of testing the people so that virus-affected persons could be identified and isolated.