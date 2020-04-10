First consignment of medical relief equipment reaches Pakistan from China

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday received the first consignment of the medical relief equipment, procured with the financial assistance from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) amid pandemic outbreak in the country.

The consignment, which reached Islamabad airport from China, included medical equipment such as PCR testing kits, mobile X-ray machines, Chinese KN95 masks, disposable medical masks and water-impermeable surgical gowns.

The NDMA is procuring health products in a phased manner. Till date, the authority had procured 36,000 screening kits, 14 X-ray machines, 196 clinical ICU ventilators, 150,000 KN95 masks, 2 million disposable medical masks, 40 large biosafety cabinets, 30,000 water-impermeable surgical gowns, besides PPE, under the grant financing from the NDRMF.

Considering the availability of limited health management resources in the country to manage the growing number of cases every day, the government requested the international development partners to help it bridge the financial gap to procure medical and health equipment to respond efficiently to control the spread of the virus.