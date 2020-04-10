Female MPA moves resolution in PA for opening beauty parlours

A female lawmaker has moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking the opening of beauty parlours and hairdressers’ shops in the province.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sadia Taimoor.

“This sector gives huge revenue in terms of taxes to the government, they should be allowed to do business after adopting precautionary measures amid coronavirus outbreak,” the resolution reads.

The government of Punjab has extended the lockdown till April 14 in a move to control the spread of novel coronavirus.