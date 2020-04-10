Dearth of PPEs

COVID19 is very dangerous for everyone in this world and doctors play an important role to defeat COVID19 but in Balochistan province doctors are being sent to jail during this pandemic.

Recently, the doctors of Balochistan were protesting for their rights and asked the government authorities to provide them Personal protective equipment (PPEs), but the Police arrested them and were sent to jail.

Due to the lack of PPEs Many doctors got infected as a result of saving the masses, if this continues, so the entire population will die from the coronavirus. Doctors comfort us when we are scared, but in Balochistan doctors have no value to treat their nation. Especially, the current government has no respect for the real heroes of the nation. If today they are being arrested then who will fight to defeat the COVID19? To conclude, it is requested of the federal government to provide PPEs to the doctors of Balochistan province.

Haneef Baluch Sajidi

Awaran