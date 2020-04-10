Balochistan demands subsidy for people in gas, electricity bills

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday said that the provincial government has requested the federal government to provide special subsidy in gas and electricity bills for Balochistan in order to decrease their financial difficulties.

Talking to reporters at the Governor’s House, Kamal said that due to the ongoing lockdown, the business activities across the country had been affected, causing financial difficulties for the common men, particularly the worker class.

“Poverty in Balochistan is higher than other provinces whereas the overall economic situation is under immense pressure due to the coronavirus,” he said.

He said he had also requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to double the number of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries from 0.6 to 1.2 million.

The chief minister said he had also sought the assistance of the federal government in the procurement of wheat so that the province does not face food shortage.

He said there was a possibility that the province would receive reduced funds from the centre, adding that they would approach the federal government regarding the NFC award.

The Balochistan CM said that any decision regarding the lifting of the lockdown would be taken on April 14 after taking the ground situation in the province in consideration.