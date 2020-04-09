Sugarcoating the pill

Will it be enough to reshuffle the deck?

AT PENPOINT

It has generally been assumed that the recent Cabinet reshuffle has been designed to impose penalties on Cabinet members associated with the recent sugar shortage, but it can also be seen that the Prime Minister also used to opportunity to make other changes to the Cabinet which he had wanted to.

At the same time as he took action, he made it sure that he emphasized the possibility of forgiveness. For one who laid such great emphasis on making the right selection choices, he is a surprisingly bad firer. Food Security Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar has been caught with his metaphorical pants down, with his fingers in the till. Among the companies that received a subsidy for exporting sugar was his brother’s company. Yet he has not been removed from the Cabinet. His portfolio has been changed. It was Food Security, which is all that remained of the former Food and Agriculture ministry after the post-18th Amendment transfer of powers to the provinces. That might explain why the Punjab Food Minister had to resign.

However, the outgoing minister, Samiullah Chaudhry, has fingered the then federal Finance Minister, Asad Umar, as having said that permission for export need be granted. At the root of both shortages has been the export of both wheat and sugar, resulting in a shortage later. Sugar manufacturers were paid a subsidy to cover the difference between the local market price and the export price. The beneficiaries included not just a Cabinet member, but PM’s confidant Jahangir Tareen. Tareen had earlier been disqualified from the National Assembly over his ownership of an offshore company. Despite this disqualification, he has been given an under-the-table role in agriculture, in which has always been interested, advising on it or heading a task force for Punjab CMs as diverse as Shehbaz Sharif and Ch Pervez Elahi.

The PM does not just face the problem of what sort of secretariat he means to run, but also of where to stop the buck. Responsibility rests on the head of government, more so in a presidential system, but there is more built-in plausible deniability in a prime ministerial. Imran needs that deniability, precisely at the same time as he needs to be free of such crises so as to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

It is interesting that he was interested in agriculture, for the trouble has been over the Food Security Ministry. It is worth noting that Makhdoom Khusro cannot be removed from the Cabinet. He did not start out at Food Security, having been shifted there from Planning and Development, the portfolio that went to Asad Umar when he returned to the Cabinet after seven months in exile after removal from the Finance Ministry. However, Makhdoom Khuso’s predecessor, Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, has lost his job.

However, perhaps he should not repine. It is not just Asad Umar that Imran has brought back. He had ensured a return for Azam Swati, who had been made to resign as Science and Technology Minister after his role in the sacking of the IGP Islamabad had been criticized by the Supreme Court. Swati was made Parliamentary Affairs Minister. He has now got a PM’s Adviser to look over his shoulder in the shape of Dr Babar Awan, who was brought back into the PM’s team after a long exile, since September 2018, when he had resigned after becoming subject to a NAB enquiry. He has been exonerated in that enquiry, and though he had returned to his old post, now a minister is there, where there had been none before.

Second chances are not given by the Supreme Court, which means Mr Tareen is not going to enter executive office again, but this is the second time he has caused embarrassment to the PTI, which has so far condemned the alleged corruption of both the PML(N) and PPP governments. This whole affair has allowed Imran to induct Syed Fakhar Imam into the Cabinet. Syed Fakhar returns to the Cabinet after a long time, having previously been Law Minister in the Cabinet formed by Mian Nawaz Sharif in 1990. As that government fell in 1993, that means he is back in office after almost 27 years. He had first held office as Minister for Local Government and Rural Development in the Ziaul Haq government, a position to which he had been appointed in 1981 because he had been elected Chairman of the Multan District Council in 1979, but when he lost the chairmanship after Khanewal district was carved out of it (with Syed Fakhar elected from there), he resigned from the Cabinet in 1983.

Syed Fakhar thus becomes the second ex-Speaker in Imran’s Cabinet, the first being Dr Fehmida Mirza. The National Assembly has got an unprecedented number of former Speakers, with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also a member, but not likely to join the Cabinet, being an Opposition stalwart.

The return of Dr Awan also highlights a tendency of the present government, of a ‘presidential’ style of government, where members of the Cabinet are picked from out of Parliament, appointed as in-charge of ministries, and are not found seats in Parliament. Not since Shaukat Aziz was found a seat in Tharparkar so that he could become PM, has the National Assembly been used for this purpose, but the Senate had frequently been, most memorably by the PPP for Dr Hafeez Sheikh, which took him over from the PML(Q) when it made him Finance Minister in 2013. He has been PM’s Adviser since last year, and has been in charge of the Finance and Revenue Divisions, but he has not been a member of either House, and thus not a member of the Cabinet.

However, he has been attending Cabinet meetings with great regularity, and is even chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet. Another member of the economic team is PM’s Adviser Razzak Dawood, who has the Commerce portfolio, as well as Production. Industries was taken away from him to be given to Hammad Azhar, who would have otherwise been turfed out of the Cabinet.

The appointment of Dr Awan might be a re-assertion of this tendency, but it is a little odd that the management of parliamentary business should be in the hands of someone who is not a member of Parliament. True, a minister of state, Ali Muhammad Khan, had been appointed earlier, thus ensuring that there would be someone to handle any emergency.

The main Cabinet spokesperson, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, is a PM’s Special Assistant with the status of a minister of state, and is not in Parliament. The government’s main pointman on the Covid-19 crisis, Dr Zafar Mirza, is also an unelected PM’s Special Assistant. That means that three of the inner members of the team handling the Covid-19 crisis, the health in-charge, the chief official spokesperson and the person handling the supreme legislative body, are responsible only to the PM, and not to Parliament.

The PM may find this gratifying, as well as efficient, but that is not the constitutional scheme. Under the parliamentary system, the PM might pick the team, but responsibility is supposed to be collective. Having an unelected (and unelectable) confidant say that he is being subjected to a conspiracy by the PM’s Principal Secretary, Azam Khan, does not just reflect disarray, but the sort of goings-on at a Borgia court, not the backroom operations of a parliamentary government.

The PM does not just face the problem of what sort of secretariat he means to run, but also of where to stop the buck. Responsibility rests on the head of government, more so in a presidential system, but there is more built-in plausible deniability in a prime ministerial. Imran needs that deniability, precisely at the same time as he needs to be free of such crises so as to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.