Seven of a family, including two children, infected by coronavirus in Karachi

KARACHI: Seven members of a family, including two children, tested positive for coronavirus in Karachi on Thursday, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah informed via a video message for the nation.

“What we feared has happened. The head of a family living in Karachi’s Central Zone caught the virus and brought it home with him. A one-year-old son and six-year-old daughter are among those infected,” he said, via a video message.

According to the details, the head of the family went outside, got himself infected somewhere and brought the virus back home and now all his family, including a one-year old son and a six-year old daughter, have been diagnosed as coronavirus patients.

The CM said that despite his serious efforts and strict containment policy, the coronavirus had penetrated into slums because slum dwellers had failed to maintain social distancing as was advised by experts.

He said that he was afraid of the day when the virus starts spreading in slum areas because people were living in small houses with large families there.

The CM urged the people of the katchi abadies to get ration or cash when it was distributed in their areas but avoid crowding, otherwise. “You will not only be infected but would carry the virus back home and infect your loved ones,” he warned.