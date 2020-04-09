Private hospitals refuse to accommodate coronavirus patients

KARACHI: The Private Hospitals & Clinics Association (PHCA) on Thursday refused to give more space to the Sindh government for treating coronavirus patients in private sector health facilities.

The decision was made during a PHCC meeting held at Sindh Health Minister Office here in Karachi. It was attended by Dr Salman Faridi of Liaquat National Hospital, Dr Asim Hussain of Dr Ziauddin Hospial, Dr Abdul Bari of Indus Hospital, Dr Zerkais Ankelsaria, Dr Sadia Rizvi of South City Hospital and Chief Technical Advisor for Secretary Health Dr Aijaz Ahmed Khanzada.

It was decided that a control and command centre will be made by the Sindh Government whereas PHCA President Dr Bari along with other private hospitals will provide it with consultants in special fields.

It was said that Agha Khan Hospital, Indus Hospital and Dow International are already being provided with huge financial support by the government, therefore, all hospitals should not be infected and should be left for relatively healthy patients who also need care as the majority of them are elderly.

If these hospitals become full, then a list of hospitals would be made to handle the extra patients.

“The private sector assures that they will provide both equipment and manpower support as needed once the Sindh Government faces shortage of beds,” the PHCA president said.

It was decided that a portal in the Health Department of Sindh will be created by Dr Bari and a complete handbook of Covid-19 Prevention & Treatment of the Sindh government will be posted in three parts, including prevention and control management, diagnosis, treatment, nursing and consulting services.

Further, it was recommended that vacant units of Health department like the 500 bed NIPA hospital be utilised during this crisis.