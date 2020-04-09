Precautionary measures

On January 30th 2020 the World Health Organization declared the Chines outbreak of Covid19 a public health emergency of global concern and also termed it an incurable virus. According to a research Covid is a virus very much similar to SARS (severe acute respiratory Syndrome) which also flared up in china in 2003. Another virus alike Corona Virus broke out a decade later in Saudi Arabia in 2012 called Middle East respiratory syndrome. It seems that we are not taking this global pandemic seriously which has unleashed havoc across the globe. Residents of rural areas in Sindh have turned a deaf ear over the instructions issued by Sindh Government. We have seen that well developed Countries like Spain, Italy, Germany and France are inept to deal with the disaster caused by Covid19. As compare to these well developed and well equipped countries the health sector of our country is incapacitated but despite of discrepancies our doctors, nurses and other paramedics are efficaciously carrying out their responsibilities and they deserve ardent appreciation. The ongoing circumstances demand us to cooperate with the government and follow the protocols set up by WHO which is to maintain social distancing, washing hands for at least 20 seconds and staying at home to do away with this global pandemic.

Zainab Shoban Khowaja & Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal