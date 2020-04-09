Cash distribution to needy during lockdowns ‘great achievement’, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded the “historic” transfer of cash to the needy which aimed at reducing miseries of the masses amid a lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, terming it a “great achievement” of his government.

“Today saw the launch of the biggest cash distribution by any government in Pakistan’s history, directly to the most vulnerable and needy citizens in our society,” he said in a series of tweets.

Today saw the launch of the biggest cash distribution by any govt in Pak’s history, directly to the most vulnerable & needy citizens in our society. pic.twitter.com/Eb6DejRuV4 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 9, 2020

The premier also said that Rs144 billion will be distributed amongst 12 million families over the next two weeks.

“This is a great achievement of our government to transfer cash to the needy in our society on such a massive scale across the country,” he said in another tweet.

This is a great achievement of our govt to transfer cash to the needy in our society on such a massive scale across the country. Rs 144 billion will be distributed amongst 12 million families over the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/n0CnbwKWeL — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, he warned that the burden on the country’s healthcare system will increase by the end of April.

While addressing the media in Balochistan during his day-long trip, PM Imran said the federal government is trying to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all doctors and medical staff to ensure their safety while treating COVID-19 patients.

He also visited a corona quarantine centre at Bolan Medical College Hospital Quetta during.

A day earlier, the premier had announced to distribute Rs12,000 stipend to each of the 12 million families across the country worst affected by the lockdown.

“Rs12,000 will be given to each of the 12 million families from Thursday under ‘Ehsaas Programme,” Imran Khan on Wednesday told the media.

On March 23, the Sindh government had announced a complete lockdown across the province. The next day – on March 24 – Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK followed the suit.

Premier Imran, however, on Thursday said that by April 14, provincial governments will apprise the federal government regarding various sectors and professions which can have restrictions eased to ensure “people can earn a livelihood”.

“Daily wage workers in Balochistan can suffer more from the imposed lockdown than other parts of the country”.