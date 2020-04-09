PIA to repatriate Pakistan nationals stranded in ASEAN countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced additional flights to bring back those citizens that have been stranded in different countries including Southeast Asian states due to coronavirus.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, one flight will head to Baku, Azerbaijan on April 11 and will bring back 125 Pakistani nationals.

The second flight, he said, will head to Kuala Lumpur on April 11 and will bring back 175 Pakistanis stranded at the airport for the past 16 days.

On April 13, another flight will head to Thailand to bring back 200 Pakistanis stranded in Bangkok, he stated.

Hafeez added that those who wish to travel on the flights should contact the airline if the respective embassies have not been in touch.

“Do not wait for the next flight, get in touch with the airline,” he advised.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said: “A comprehensive and phased plan for repatriation of our nationals in different countries has been made,” adding that under the plan, some 772 Pakistanis have returned through special flights operated by PIA in the past few days.

“Plans for repatriation of our nationals from other destinations are also under active consideration. As this is a dynamic and evolving situation, these plans are being reviewed regularly,” she said.