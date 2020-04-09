Pakistan asks Afghanistan to hand over IS-Khorasan leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday asked Afghanistan to hand over Aslam Farooqi, leader Khorasan Province (ISKP) who was arrested last week, “for further investigations”.

ISKP is a splinter group of the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant aka Daesh.

Pakistan summoned the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan at the Foreign Office where he was “conveyed Pakistan’s views with regard to the arrest of ISIS-K leader, Aslam Farooqi, by the Afghan authorities on 5 April 2020”.

“It was emphasized that Pakistan had been expressing its concerns over the activities of this group, which were clearly detrimental to Pakistan,” a statement by the foreign office read.

“Pakistan’s position in this regard was being regularly shared with the Government of Afghanistan and others concerned.

“It was underscored to the Ambassador that since Aslam Farooqi was involved in anti-Pakistan activities in Afghanistan, he should be handed over to Pakistan for further investigations,” it read further.

Islamabad further emphasised that both sides should coordinate their measures in the fight against terrorism through the established mechanisms.

A report by India Today had quoted Afghanistan’s NDS as claiming that Farooqi had ties with Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The report also claimed that Farooqi enjoyed “close relations” to the Haqqani network and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).