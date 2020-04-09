No decision for reopening schools after April 14: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development, and Katchi Abadies Saeed Ghani announced that schools will not be reopened after April 14 as the provincial government will reduce the lockdown in phases, warning that neither life nor employment will be left if the country faces a spike in the number of infections.

While talking to a private news channel on Thursday, Ghani said that academic sessions will be resumed in the last phase after lifting restrictions.

Criticising school owners, Ghani said that have no right to question anyone for his disease or details of unemployment and added that the owners of private schools will have to give 20 per cent discount on tuition fees.

He said many factories of influential persons have been shut by the authorities as no compromise will be made on the lives and health of the citizens.

To a question, Ghani replied that the situation will worsen if Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan says no to a further lockdown. “It is wrong and does not make sense to let people get infected and treat them later,” the minister added.

Ghani also reacted over the criticism over the provincial government, saying that they have played a proactive role amid the COVID-19 pandemic but their sensible steps were termed as a ‘crime’.

“The provincial government has not even received assistance from the federal government as per the Sindh’s requirement,” he concluded.