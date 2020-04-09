NAB committed to ending corruption, says chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that NAB was absolutely committed to a logical conclusion of mega corruption cases.

Chairing a fortnightly meeting to review the performance of the bureau, Iqbal said that NAB had recovered Rs 328 billion from corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer. He directed all director generals of NAB to pursue corruption cases according to merit and ensure a transparent probe.

The chairman said that NAB had chalked out a very comprehensive anti-corruption strategy for the eradication of corruption. He directed NAB’s investigation officers to pursue a zero-tolerance policy on the basis of evidence as per law.

He said that to close the possibility of any single NAB officer influencing the discharge of official inquiry/investigation, the concept of a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) had been introduced where two investigation officers and a legal consultant were working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigation.

He said that the performance of all regional bureaus would be conducted on a midterm and annual basis to improve the performance of officers/officials. He said that the Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) had been developed for catering to the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage.

The chairman appreciated the devoted efforts of NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB and directed all officers to double their efforts in eradication of corruption.