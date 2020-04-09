Missing professor reaches home after nine months

LARKANA: Professor Ghulam Shabir Kalhoro, who was missing for the last nine months and eleven days, reached home safely in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the details, the professor who is a resident of Shaikh Zayed Colony was left at Otha Chowk here by unknown men in a car.

The area where he was left is connected with Khairpur through Indus River bridge.

His relatives and members of civil society had constantly been protesting for his release and recovery in Larkana and elsewhere. They garlanded him in jubilation upon his arrival at home safe and sound.

He had been whisked away for a second time after his release over nine months ago.