Malik Riaz agrees to give coronavirus paid advertisements to keep it out of Bahria Town

LAHORE – Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz has agreed a deal with Covid-19 confirming that the pandemic will be paid a sizeable amount to ensure that it keeps itself out of the housing society, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

Sources privy to the development have confirmed that after much hue and cry regarding the spread of the viral infection in Bahria Town Lahore, Riaz and coronavirus signed an agreement late on Wednesday night to curtail the negative publicity.

“According to the agreement, Covid-19 will keep its nose – along with rest of its anatomy – out of Bahria Town, as a result of which coronavirus would be given advertisements at a rate significantly higher than what the market is currently offering,” a source involved in the signing of the deal told The Dependent on condition of anonymity.

The investigative team of The Dependent has further probed the matter, reaching out to the marketing team of Covid-19, members of which have confirmed that the deal has indeed taken place.

“It’s a deal that’s too good to say no to. There are no strings attached and no other expectations. Just have to stay out of Bahria Town, and be paid really really well for that,” a member of the marketing team said while talking to The Dependent.