Govt focussed on providing relief to poor, says Firdous

–PM’s aide says package to utility stores can be increased to Rs7bn if required

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the focus of government policies was to provide relief to the public, especially the poor and deserving segments.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Utility Stores Corporation Managing Director Umar Lodhi, she said the current government would stand by the masses during this difficult juncture.

She said the government was taking maximum steps to control spread of coronavirus in the country with the assistance of provincial governments and other stakeholders.

The SAPM said Cash Emergency Transfer Scheme of Ehsas programme, had been inaugurated by the Prime Minister and Rs.12,000 cash-grant was being provided to the 12 million deserving families across the country.

She said under the cash programme, Rs144bn will be distributed among the deserving families and added that the supply of essential commodities to the public will be ensured at the chain of Utility Stores Corporation which was playing an important role in this regard.

She said the government has extended the relief package at Utility Stores till Eid-ul-Fitr. She said earlier subsidy was being given on five items but now19 items will be available at discounted prices. She said that Rs 2.5 bn package has been approved for the Utility Stores which could be enhanced to Rs7bn as per requirement.

Firdous said under the Prime Minister’s relief package, Rs10bn has been allocated to the USC to ensure availability of daily-use items at affordable prices.

Replying to a question, she said that the Corona Welfare Fund of the PM was being launched to look after

the vulnerable segments of the society. To another question, she said that policies of the government were being reviewed regularly at the meetings of National Coordination Committee, and strategy for relief could be modified when deemed necessary.