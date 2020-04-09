Forensic analysis of wheat, sugar crises report to reveal more facts: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the forensic analysis of the inquiry report on sugar and wheat crises, which was made public by Prime Minister Imran Khan a few days ago, would help reveal more facts.

Speaking to a private TV channel, he said that holding any inquiry into the sugar and wheat crises and then making it public was very important, and depicted a very positive change in the traditional political mindset. The inquiry report also revealed the incompetence of the country’s procuring agencies, he added.

Responding to a question about Jahangir Tareen’s role in bringing the elected representatives to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) fold, which led to the formation of PTI government, the president acknowledged his contribution, mentioning that at the end it was the party’s leadership, which attracted the people.

President Alvi, in response to another question, said that it does not matter whether it was parliamentary democracy or any other system, what mattered was a sincere, true and competent leadership, who could steer the country out of challenges. At the same time, he, however, was supportive of the Pakistan’s parliamentary democratic system.

The president said that he did not see any danger for the PTI-led government. He also rejected the rumours of having received a summary from the prime minister for dissolving the National Assembly (NA), adding that the government should complete its five-year term.

With reference to narrow majority of government in the parliament and non-cooperation of opposition parties in the legislation process, President Alvi said that it was the reason that ordinances were issued to run the affairs.

In response to a question, he said that it was not easy to roll back the 18th Amendment politically. It was due to the 18th Amendment that the provinces, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had enhanced their healthcare capacity and took active measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

He said that the instrument of cabinet was very important in decision-making as regular cabinet meetings during the present government were helping in taking important decisions.

Responding to another question, the president said that corruption was a worldwide phenomenon, but its proportion in Pakistan was comparatively big. It was unfortunate that the people involved in loot and plunder of the national wealth were not punished and were still free, he added.

He recalled that PM Imran took strict action against his own party’s members when he had come to know about their malpractice in the Senate elections.

In response to a question, the president said that he regularly exchanges views with the prime minister and is often consulted by the him on important matters not just because of his position but as a friend.

Responding to another question, Dr Alvi said that he does not see any conspiracy behind the coronavirus pandemic. He expressed the hope that the people of Pakistan, after fighting and winning the war against COVID-19 with unity and resolve, would emerge as a great nation.