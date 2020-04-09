Effect of Covid-19 on Afghan peace process

After many years the Afghan peace process concluded between the United states and the Taliban on february 29, 2020 in Doha. However, the peace process is in threat amid the outbreak of Covid19. The global pandemic spreads almost in 207 countries of the world. So far, Afghanistan has registered 444 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths. While these numbers are low compared with countries like the USA,Italy,Spain and Iran. However, it is feared that cases may rise due to the return of refugees from Iran.

Since last month, almost one lack of refugees traveled home with around 15,000 crossing on a daily basis in march, this may increase the number of coronavirus cases in Afghanistan. Additionally, four Nato service member who recently arrived in Afghanistan have tested positive for Coronavirus; this increase the danger of outbreak in the country, western allies may decide to pull their troops out ahead of the schedule set by the US-Taliban agreement, this create major security vacuum and encourage Taliban to break the agreement and escalate military campaign again. Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak may affect the intra-Afghan talks by foriegn mediators.

Despite this critical situation, the Corona virus could help establish further forms of cooperation between Afghan government and Taliban. The USA and Qatar also provided facilities to them as a technical way to resolve prisoners release talks via skype. For this to happen, the Taliban must first accept the reality that the virus will spread all over Afghanistan and will affect all Afghans, regardless of faith, political allegiance and ethnicity. Therefore, there is a need of hour that the Taliban should maintain their reduction in violence and should respond to the world community for global ceasefire and ensure a level of stability in Afghanistan. On one side, Pakistan is doing its part by allowing the import of food and medicine to Afghanistan. On other side, there is a need that the world community should provide necessary aid to Afghanistan amid prevent Covid19 and keep save people and possibly capsizing the peace process too.

Bilawal Ali Lakho

Shikarpur