Covid-19 onslaught on slums worries Murad

KARACHI: As Pakistan’s coronavirus toll soared to 4,433 on Thursday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed concerns over the emergence of coronavirus cases from Karachi’s slum pocket.

In a video message, Murad said the provincial government “was worried that more cases of the novel coronavirus are being reported from slum areas”, after informing the public that seven members of one family had been infected in Karachi.

The chief minister said that initially, one person from the family had gone out and was infected. The disease then passed on to other members of the family, including a one-year-old boy and six-year-old girl.

He urged the people who were going out to receive ration bags or cash being distributed by the government, to take precautionary measures and practice social distancing.

Murad also shared that 92 new cases had emerged in the province over the past 24 hours, while 69 people had recovered. One more person had passed away, he noted.

He said that 1,380 pilgrims had arrived in Sindh, out of whom 1,108 tested negative. Even so, he said, they were quarantined for 14 days and had gone home yesterday.

Currently, the number of positive cases in Sindh is 1,128, out of which 349 have recovered.

He said that it would take a while for the lockdown to be lifted and once it is, industries and business would have to ensure that preventive measures are being taken.

SINDH TO DEFINE SOPs BEFORE ‘EASING’ LOCKDOWN:

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s spokesperson has said that the lockdown in the province would likely be eased but SoPs would be issued for each industry to avoid crowds at public places, public transport etc.

However, the spokesperson clarified that a final decision has yet to be taken on the matter and “may be taken after the expiry period of the ongoing lockdown. The decision will be taken before April 14 in consultation with all stakeholders.”

The Sindh government had imposed a lockdown for two weeks on March 23. It was later extended till April 14, in line with the federal government’s decision.

EXPERTS ADVICE AGAINST LIFTING LOCKDOWN:

Earlier this week, however, doctors and experts had advised the chief minister to extend the lockdown in order to curb the spread of the disease. Experts from China said that an eight-week lockdown was crucial to prevent the virus from spreading.

During a meeting with the chief minister, heads of private hospitals and experts from China said that if the lockdown was lifted next week, the virus could spread at a faster rate.

They were of the view that a large population of the city comprised of slum dwellers living in small house with large families and traveling in public buses in crowds.

They said that if such kind of crowding was allowed, people would get infected in buses and on the streets and would take the virus back to their home and get their family members and localities infected.

The chief minister had said that he would consult with his cabinet and other stakeholders on the issue.

COVID-19 IN PAKISTAN:

National coronavirus toll currently stands at 4,433 after the emergence of 137 new cases today. Punjab reported 24 cases, Sindh announced 92 while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad confirmed 2 and 19 fresh cases respectively.

According to the national database, nine more patients recovered today, taking the recovery number to 573. The death toll is at 63 after two more patients succumbed to the disease.