China says will stick with Pakistan through pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Amid in a surge in infections, China on Thursday reiterated a willingness to continue supporting Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi extended his wishes to the Chinese people for getting through adversity with resilience, stressing that countries around the world were following China’s model of recovery.

Qureshi met Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him in Islamabad and reviewed the latest situation arising out of the coronavirus. Yao said in the wake of the quickly spreading virus cases in Pakistan, China would continue its support for its “iron brother”.

Qureshi congratulated the Chinese Ambassador and his government for successfully dealing with the pandemic. He thanked China for the assistance in this time of need, saying that the equipment given by China would build Pakistan’s capacity to fight against the virus.

“It is most heartening to note that life in China has started to return to normal with most departments including transport becoming functional again,” he said. “China’s model of recovery is now being followed by countries all over the world.”

Earlier, the foreign minister telephoned his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on Thursday and discussed with her the situation arising out of global pandemic and matters of mutual interests, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi apprised his Australian counterpart of the steps taken by Pakistan to contain the spread of the contagion. He pointed out that the developing countries were facing difficulties due to limited economic resources to cope with the challenge.

Payne said that the Australian government had allocated A$130 billion for a job keepers programme, to save the country’s businesses from losses from the global pandemic. Qureshi appreciated the steps taken by Australia in the fight against COVID-19.

He also lauded the steps taken by the Australian government for the wellbeing of Pakistani nationals, especially the students.