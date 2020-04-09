Burden on healthcare system to increase by month’s end, Imran says

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that although he believed that the burden on the country’s healthcare system would increase by the end of this month, Balochistan might not face a worsening situation due to the sparse population.

Addressing the media in Quetta during a day-long trip to Balochistan, the premier assured the federal government is trying to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to all doctors and medical staff to ensure their safety.

Prime Minister Imran, who was accompanied by Planning Minister Asad Umar and Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal during the trip, observed that there is a shortage of medical equipment all over the world including developed countries like the US, saying that the federal and provincial governments are on the same page with regard to the pandemic.

“All provinces will have to prepare accordingly,” the prime minister said.

The premier said that by April 14, provincial governments will apprise the federal government regarding various sectors and professions which can have restrictions eased to ensure “people can earn a livelihood”.

“Daily wage workers in Balochistan can suffer more from the imposed lockdown than other parts of the country”.

While on his one day visit to Quetta, Balochistan, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI chaired a meeting where he was briefed on COVID-19 situation in Balochistan and the steps being taken to contain spread of the virus.#PMImranKhan pic.twitter.com/qlYDF8iXue — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 9, 2020

Prime Minister Imran also visited the corona quarantine centre at Bolan Medical College Hospital Quetta. He was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and PTI Balochistan Chapter President Yar Muhammad Rind.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Capt (r) Fazeel Asghar briefed the prime minister about the isolation ward and quarantine centre.

After receiving a briefing on the coronavirus situation in the province, the premier said that it is a blessing that none of the coronavirus patients is in the intensive care unit.