Balochistan govt lying to you on anti-corona measures, Mengal tells PM

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal accused the Balochistan government of keeping Prime Minister Imran Khan in dark on his visit to Quetta’s Bolan Medical College.

The prime minister visited a quarantine centre at the hospital earlier in the day where he was briefed by the provincial chief secretary about facilities provided to the coronavirus patients. He was also briefed about the steps authorities have taken to stem the virus’s spread in the province.

Reacting to the visit, Mengal, an ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the federa level, addressed a tweet to the PM, saying the premier was misled by the provincial government. “They’ve given you a complete false impression by taking you to BNC. On ground there is absolutely nothing. There are no testing kits or health facilities available in Quetta so one could imagine the situation in the interior.”

Mengal, however, via a statement on Twitter, sought to warn the prime minister to not be misled by the government of Balochistan, which is chiefly ruled by the Balochistan Awami Party.

“Govt of Balochistan has been completely negligent and is completely responsible for the spread of COV [COVID-19] throughout Pakistan,” he alleged.