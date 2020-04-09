Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter violating LoC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Thursday shot down an Indian spy quadcopter after it violated the country’s airspace in Sankh district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to a press release issued by the military’s media wing, the quadcopter “intruded 600 metres into Pakistan’s territory to conduct surveillance”.

“This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down [the] Indian quadcopter,” the press release said.

ISPR further said that “such unwarranted acts by the Indian Army are a clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between two countries and reflect Indian army’s consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003”.

According to military authorities, the Indian military uses quadcopters for aerial photography of Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between Pakistan and India stretched along Jammu and Kashmir, as part of its intelligence-gathering operations and target selection before carrying out cross-LoC shelling.

In a similar incident on Mar 16 last year, the Pakistan Army shot down a “spying quadcopter” in the Rakhchikri sector along the LoC.