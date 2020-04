LAHORE: Pearl Pest Control, a local company working in the city for the last 15 years, is carrying out a disinfectant spray campaign at places of worship, including mosques and churches, free of charge as a charity service to help contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the city.

According to Pearl Group Chairman Feroz Anees, the company was providing its free services in wake of the crisis that has gripped the entire world, including Pakistan, for the last two months.